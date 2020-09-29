VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VOC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 147,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,806. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 84.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

