Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 280,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,740. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 212,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

