VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) & Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLA) Financial Analysis

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VOLVO AB/ADR and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLVO AB/ADR 1 2 3 1 2.57 Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20

Nikola has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 109.07%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOLVO AB/ADR and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLVO AB/ADR $45.71 billion 0.86 $3.79 billion $1.87 10.34 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares VOLVO AB/ADR and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLVO AB/ADR 5.03% 12.94% 3.48% Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Nikola on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, and compact equipment under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power systems for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for industrial applications, such as power generation and container trucks under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

