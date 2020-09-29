VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,336.00 in Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $12,336.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Beat Kahli bought 3,576 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 50,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Beat Kahli bought 13,552 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,892.48.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Beat Kahli purchased 34,462 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $244,335.58.

On Monday, September 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 26,641 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $176,629.83.

On Thursday, September 10th, Beat Kahli bought 31,097 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $195,289.16.

On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli bought 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $858,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,737. VOXX International Corp has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VOXX International by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VOXX International by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

