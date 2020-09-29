Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.