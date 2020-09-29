Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 196.6% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

IHD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

