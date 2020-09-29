Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund alerts:

Shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.