Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 211.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 143.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter.

IID stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

