Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IID opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

