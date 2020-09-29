Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd alerts:

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.