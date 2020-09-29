Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

WTRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Waitr stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $375.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

