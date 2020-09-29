Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.87.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after buying an additional 2,322,609 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 76.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,883,000 after buying an additional 643,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 640,977 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after acquiring an additional 530,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

