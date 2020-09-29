Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Receives $183.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.43. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Watsco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Watsco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

