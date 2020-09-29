WAX (WAXP) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Huobi, Bithumb and Bittrex. WAX has a total market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.01584033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180998 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,709,385,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,346,643,133 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, C2CX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb, IDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

