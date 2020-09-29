Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Weidai has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

