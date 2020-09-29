Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) vs. Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Financial Analysis

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Spark Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weight Watchers International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Weight Watchers International and Spark Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weight Watchers International 1 4 7 0 2.50 Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Spark Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weight Watchers International $1.41 billion 0.87 $119.62 million $1.79 10.04 Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.04 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.35

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weight Watchers International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Weight Watchers International has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats Spark Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

