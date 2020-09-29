Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post $105.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.17 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $117.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $416.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.21 million to $429.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $439.37 million, with estimates ranging from $410.91 million to $471.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

