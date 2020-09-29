Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.02 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post $105.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.17 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $117.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $416.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.21 million to $429.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $439.37 million, with estimates ranging from $410.91 million to $471.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.