WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Eight Capital

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 363.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 916,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

