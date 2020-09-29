Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.14. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.65 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

