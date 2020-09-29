Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 192.5% in September

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:EOD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 23,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,264. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.
About Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
