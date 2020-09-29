Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 192.5% in September

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EOD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 23,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,264. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the first quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

