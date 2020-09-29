Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 26th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $128.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMC. BofA Securities lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

