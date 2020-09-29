Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.00.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

