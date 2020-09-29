WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $632,000.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

