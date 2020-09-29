WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.50

Media stories about WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of WIMHY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,003. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR
William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.
