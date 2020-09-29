WinCash (WCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,666.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $359,156.66 and approximately $18,666.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

