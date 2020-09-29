WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

