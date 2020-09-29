Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.