Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

