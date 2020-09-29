WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

