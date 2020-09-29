WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by TD Securities

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

NYSE WPX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 531,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 6,705,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after buying an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,074 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.