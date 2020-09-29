WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $154.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.20 million to $155.81 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $183.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $638.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.61 million to $649.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $599.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.40 million to $606.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WSFS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 52,869 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

