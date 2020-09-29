X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XFOR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.48 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock worth $320,607 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 100,291 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 153,215 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

