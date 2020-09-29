Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.65. 102,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,027,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,214,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 896,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

