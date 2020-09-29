XMax Reaches One Day Volume of $698,989.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, FCoin and DDEX. XMax has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $698,989.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMax has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.80 or 0.04764738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,043,947,008 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, FCoin, HADAX, Coinrail, DDEX, Graviex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

