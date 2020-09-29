XRF Scientific (XRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

