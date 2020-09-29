XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Indodax, Coinhub and Coinrail. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.87 billion and $1.31 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00090749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.01588138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009438 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,875,769 coins and its circulating supply is 45,136,163,236 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OTCBTC, FCoin, Sistemkoin, Gatehub, Cryptohub, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Upbit, Ovis, B2BX, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, BtcTurk, Koinex, Stellarport, CEX.IO, Bitsane, Bitso, Kuna, Coinsuper, Binance, Huobi, BitBay, Bithumb, CoinEgg, OKEx, Kraken, WazirX, Koineks, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Bits Blockchain, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinone, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Bitbank, CoinFalcon, Exmo, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Coindeal, CoinBene, Braziliex, RippleFox, Fatbtc, BTC Trade UA, Coinhub, LakeBTC, BitFlip, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, Bitlish, Bittrex, Exrates, Covesting, Vebitcoin, Bitstamp, Korbit, Coinsquare, BCEX, BitMarket, MBAex, Coinbe, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, C2CX, BX Thailand, Bitinka, Ripple China, Indodax, Independent Reserve, Bitfinex and BTC Markets. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

