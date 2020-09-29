YEP COIN (YEP) Hits Market Cap of $8.00 Million

YEP COIN (CURRENCY:YEP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One YEP COIN coin can now be bought for $2.54 or 0.00023669 BTC on exchanges. YEP COIN has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $2,898.00 worth of YEP COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEP COIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00589054 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.46 or 0.02219698 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003764 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About YEP COIN

YEP COIN is a coin. YEP COIN’s total supply is 9,588,903 coins and its circulating supply is 3,147,695 coins. The official message board for YEP COIN is medium.com/@support_42269/yep-coin-a2a02a30d8eb . YEP COIN’s official website is www.yepcoin.io

YEP COIN Coin Trading

YEP COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEP COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEP COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEP COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

