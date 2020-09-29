Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.95. 26,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. Yeti has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,186,189.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,349,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Yeti by 3,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 858.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 162,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

