Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Yext reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 19,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,386. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,264.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,560 shares of company stock worth $7,683,829. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Yext by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

