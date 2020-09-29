York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

YORW stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. York Water has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $565.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in York Water during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in York Water by 392.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of York Water by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

