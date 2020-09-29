Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. UBS Group began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 27,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $920.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.