Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Athene reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Athene stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 25,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.40. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 751,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

