Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.55. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 829,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 288,077 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

