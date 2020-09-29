Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. 26,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $123.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

