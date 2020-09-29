Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post $62.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.97 million and the lowest is $60.20 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $55.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $251.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.40 million to $261.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $361.38 million, with estimates ranging from $347.08 million to $411.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

IRTC traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.20. 7,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -93.72 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,262 shares of company stock worth $19,894,054. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 789,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

