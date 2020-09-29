Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.44). MTBC reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTBC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of MTBC to $10.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MTBC by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MTBC by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTBC stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,658. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.09.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.