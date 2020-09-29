Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Post posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Post by 57.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after buying an additional 570,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Post by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 255,924 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 450,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

