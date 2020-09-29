Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $415.79. The stock had a trading volume of 360,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,393,797. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.88, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,139.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 154.2% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

