Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,339. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.