Zacks: Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,356. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.